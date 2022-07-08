Manoj Sinha cancels J&K Police sub-inspectors’ recruitment, recommends CBI probe

Amid allegations of sheer nepotism and grave irregularities, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday cancelled the police sub-inspector recruitment drive and recommended a CBI probe into the matter.

“JKP Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled and a CBI probe has been recommended into selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon. It’s a first big step towards securing future of our youth & govt will soon decide future course of action for fresh recruitment,” Sinha said on Twitter.

The development comes a month after Sinha ordered a probe into the allegations of irregularities in sub-inspector (SI) selection processes. He had ordered an inquiry by the additional chief secretary (home affairs) on June 9.

“For the last two-three days, newspapers have been reporting against the conduct of the Sub-Inspector selection process by the J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB). We have decided to constitute a committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary, Home, RK Goyal that will probe into the matter and submit its report in a time-bound manner,” he had said.

“If there is any apprehension and doubt in the minds of the people, then it is the duty of the administration to carry out an impartial inquiry and take necessary action. If any irregularity is revealed in the probe, the process shall be cancelled and fresh recruitment will be made,” he added.

In first week of June, The J&K home department released a merit list of 1,200 sub-inspector aspirants who had applied last year. The examination was held on March 3, 2022.