Manpower grossly insufficient for committed R&D projects: Parliamentary panel on DRDO
The DRDO's current manpower is grossly insufficient for committed research and development projects and the Defence Ministry should take effective measures to augment the workforce, stated a report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence on Friday.
In its reply to the committee, the Defence Ministry said the Finance Ministry on April 24 last year had approved the proposal to augment the manpower in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) by 436 posts.
The report also said the Finance Ministry has advised the Defence Ministry to take fresh approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on creation of two senior posts -- chief executive and chief construction engineer -- at the DRDO.
While the Standing Committee expressed its happiness about approval regarding 436 posts and proposal on creation of two new posts, the panel said it has not been "clearly apprised" about the progress made on increasing manpower.
"The issue of augmentation of manpower especially of scientists in the Defence Research and Development Organisation is of vital importance given that DRDO has been managing with same authorisation in spite of more than six-fold increase in outlay from 9th to 13th plan," said the committee's report tabled in Lok Sabha on Friday.
Presently, the authorised strength of scientists in DRDO is 7,353 while their existing strength 7,068, the report noted.
"The percentage of scientists in DRDO is 30 per cent of the total strength of DRDO... The committee note that the current manpower is grossly insufficient for committed R&D projects," it said.
The DRDO works under the Defence ministry only.
The committee said more effective measures should be taken by the Defence Ministry to augment the workforce in the DRDO.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh holds panchayat polls in Odisha village despite official protest
- Odisha had accused Andhra Pradesh of contempt of court by holding the panchayat election in three border villages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha to identify more locations for nature and eco-tourism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A living lab: A community hosts innovations at Bengal research institute
- The CMERI is India’s apex research and development institute for mechanical engineering under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manpower insufficient for committed R&D projects: Parliamentary panel on DRDO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rahul Gandhi becoming doomsday man of India': Sitharaman poses 10 questions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
VIMSAR doctors to study seroconversion of vaccinated people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I was and will be with annadata’: Rahul Gandhi as farmers' agitation continues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu and Kashmir police arrest TRF terrorist from Samba
- The accused was allegedly involved in the killing of three BJP workers and a policeman in Kulgam district of South Kashmir last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man grows orchard of 10,000 trees on barren land in Bihar's Gaya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mangolpuri murder: Delhi Police transfers case to crime branch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Women's Day 2021: Political leaders remember Sarojini Naidu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress in-charge in Bihar to launch next round meetings to revamp state unit
- All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar Bhakta Charan Dashad already started serious talks with grassroots workers to revamp the party after a humiliating performance in the assembly election.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security forces thwart drug smuggling attempt at international border
- The NCB got a tip about an attempt to smuggle in drugs from the Pakistan side.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 12,143 new Covid-19 cases, 103 deaths in last 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sitharaman counters Rahul Gandhi's 'Hum do, Hamare do' with MNREGA data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox