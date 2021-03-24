Home / India News / Mansukh Hiran death: Maha ATS yet to hand over documents to NIA despite MHA orders
india news

Mansukh Hiran death: Maha ATS yet to hand over documents to NIA despite MHA orders

Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead on March 5 in Thane.
ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 06:19 AM IST
NIA officers investigate a car allegedly used by Sachin Vaze.( PTI)

Three days after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered the National Investigative Agency to take over the Mansukh Hiran death case, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is yet to hand over relevant documents, the NIA informed the Special NIA Court on Tuesday.

Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead on March 5 in Thane.

Investigation into his death was being probed by Maharashtra ATS, till the MHA on Saturday handed over the probe to the NIA.

Sachin Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) who was in charge of the Hiran case, has been sent to NIA custody till March 25, for his alleged role and involvement in placing the explosives-laden vehicle outside the residence of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra ATS Chief Jaijeet Singh informed that a Volvo Car had been seized from Daman in connection with the Hiran's death. The car has been sent for analysis by the Forensic Science Laboratory in Mumbai.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SC to hear Param Bir Singh's plea seeking CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh today

Playing to no audience: How arts and culture survived the pandemic

NCT Bill should be withdrawn, powers of Delhi govt restored: Mallikarjun Kharge

Five jawans killed in Bastar IED blast

The Maharashtra ATS late on Saturday also arrested two persons who were previously detained in connection with the case and has recorded the statements of at least 25 people.

The arrested have been identified as a Mumbai Police constable Vinayak Shinde and a bookie Naresh Dhare.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP