Mansukh Mandaviya meets health ministers from various G20 countries, extends support and co-operation on health care

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya extended India’s support to Brazil in helping the latter fight tuberculosis during an interaction with his Brazilian counterpart Marcelo Queiroga in Italy on Sunday. The two health ministers also talked about the introduction of nano urea and the one health scheme.

“Had an excellent discussion with Mr Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health for Brazil, for better cooperation in healthcare. We spoke about One Health and the introduction of Nano-Urea for better results. Also, offered India's full support to aid Brazil's fight against TB,” Mandaviya tweeted.

Mandaviya, who is currently in Rome, Italy, for the G20 health ministers' meeting, also interacted with his Italian counterpart Roberto Speranza on Sunday and discussed prioritising travel for vaccinated Indian students enrolled in Italian institutions, and also invited Italian pharmaceutical companies to set up businesses in India.

The minister held talks with UK Secretary of State for health and social care Sajid Javid, inviting the latter for a visit to India, and also discussed a roadmap for future cooperation between the two countries in the paradigm of healthcare. "UK appreciated India's management of Covid and congratulated on administering the first Covid19 vaccine dose to more than half the population. Our discussions included ways to promote digital health and enhancing access to new models of telemedicine," he tweeted after the meeting.

The meeting of health ministers from G20 countries comes as a pandemic rages through the world. Italy is hosting this year’s summit and partner countries have been holding discussions on the theme of People, Planet and Prosperity.

