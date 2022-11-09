Many Ambanis, Adanis needed for India's growth, says G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

One (Mukesh) Ambani and (Gautam) Adani would not do but many such businessmen are required for the country to grow, said G20 Sherpa of India Amitabh Kant. Addressing industry stakeholders, he said "10,000 Ambanis" and "20,000 Adanis" will help India develop.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kant hailed the G-20 Presidency as a huge opportunity to interact with businesses and become an integral part of the global supply chain.

"So you should use the opportunity of the G-20 to become big, bigger and the biggest in your respective field. This is the opportunity you will never get again," he added during an interactive session at the PHD House in New Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kant, who served as the chief executive officer of NITI Aayog, also spoke about a challenge for India as it looks to grow in the upcoming years.

“If India has to grow at 9 to 10 per cent for three decades, all of you have to go at 30 to 40 per cent per year-- that is the challenge for India. Without the private sector growing all these, one basic fundamental we must realize that G20 is not about government alone. Unless you don't grow and prosper, India will not prosper,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said since India is taking the G20 presidency in the midst of global challenges, the country's effective action can turn every challenge into an opportunity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"India shall set the agenda for the world to follow. A very unique opportunity for India to shape the global narrative and provide an Indian vision with a theme and logo based on our ancient civilization," he said.

He said the G20 provides a great opportunity for lending a healing touch to the world, in times of challenges, and taking it back on the path of peace and prosperity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the logo and theme for the G20 presidency, stating that the responsibility comes at a “time of crisis and chaos in the world”.

India will host some 200 meetings related to the finance and sherpa tracks across the country ahead of the G20 Summit and focus on a range of issues, from new digital payment methods, including virtual assets and cryptocurrencies, to international financial architecture, and tax matters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The members of G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union. India has included Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the UAE as guest countries during its presidency.

(With agency, bureau inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail