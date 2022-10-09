Many BJP workers supporting us: Kejriwal in Gujarat

Many leaders and workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat secretly support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and want to see the defeat of their own party in the upcoming assembly elections, Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Sunday.

“The winds of change are blowing across Gujarat. After 27 years, people want hope because they got nothing but corruption and misgovernance in all these years,” he said at a rally in tribal-dominated Valsad district.

Kejriwal, along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, was on a two-day visit to western state where assembly elections are scheduled for later this year.

The Delhi chief minister targeted the BJP over the posters that surfaced in several Gujarat cities on Saturday in which he was termed as “anti-Hindu”, saying those responsible for it were “demons and descendants of Kans”.

“Many BJP leaders and workers meet me and secretly ask me to do something to defeat the ruling party,” claimed Kejriwal. “I would like to tell all the BJP workers and leaders who want to defeat their party to work secretly for AAP.”

He further said: “I know you have your businesses. If you join the AAP, they will damage your business. You stay there, but secretly work to defeat it. Congress workers need not fear, you can leave your party and join AAP. Forget your party.”

On the banners calling him “anti-Hindu”, the Delhi CM alleged, “Those who insult god are called ‘rakshas’ (demons). Those who insult gods are called ‘Kans ki aulaad’ (descendants of Kans). What would demons do in ancient times? They would enter any village, indulge in hooliganism, tease and rape women.”

Calling himself a devotee of Lord Hanuman, Kejriwal said he was born on the day of Janmashtami and Krishna was his nickname at home. “And Lord Krishna has blessed me and sent me with a special task to finish off these descendants of Kans. Public is god. I need your support. Will you support me to complete the work of god, to finish the demons?” he added.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas did not respond to multiple phone calls for a comment.