Many feared dead as passenger bus rolls down into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district

At least 10 people are feared to be dead and several others injured after a passenger bus rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Monday.

Several feared dead as passenger bus rolls down into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

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The accident took place near Kanote village when the bus, travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur, lost control and plunged into a gorge. Rescue operations were launched immediately by local authorities, news agency PTI reported.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he had spoken to Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa soon after the incident.

“Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Minga Sherpa, after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on its way from Ramnagar to Udhampur. The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements being made to airlift the seriously injured. I am in constant touch with the local administration as well as our local workers team led by Rajinder Sharma,” he said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the injured were being shifted to nearby medical facilities, while arrangements were being made to airlift those in critical condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the injured were being shifted to nearby medical facilities, while arrangements were being made to airlift those in critical condition. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Further details are awaited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further details are awaited. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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