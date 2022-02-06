Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Many people, like me, will proudly say: PM Modi's message after Lata's demise

As PM Modi was addressing a virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr, he remembers Lata Mangeshkar and said her contribution can't be measured by the number of songs. 
PM Modi remembers Lata Mangeshkar at Jan Chaupal with the people of Uttar Pradesh.
Published on Feb 06, 2022 02:19 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembers legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar as he was addressing a virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr. He said though the legendary singer has left for the heavenly abode, her melodious voice will always stay behind. 

"Lata Didi has gone to the heavenly abode. Many people, like me, will proudly say that they had a close connection with her. Wherever you go, you can always find her loved ones. Her melodious voice will always stay with us, I pay tributes to her with a heavy heart," the Prime Minister said.

Watch

 

After the virtual address, PM Modi tweeted that he will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay his last respects to Lata Mangeshkar. Her last rites will be performed at 6.30pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai with full state honours.

"I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," PM Modi posted early in the day.

 

Topics
lata mangeshkar narendra modi
