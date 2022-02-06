Lata Mangeshkar funeral live updates: Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor visit the singer's home

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from Covid the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday. The singer will be cremated with full state honours in Mumbai's Shivaji park on Sunday.

