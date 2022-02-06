Home / Entertainment / Music / Lata Mangeshkar funeral live updates: Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor visit the singer's home
Live

Lata Mangeshkar funeral live updates: Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor visit the singer's home

Lata Mangeshkar funeral live updates: The veteran singer died at 92 on Sunday. Her death is mourned by millions across the world.
Beloved Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar has died at the age of 92. Shraddha Kapoor visited her at her home.
Beloved Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar has died at the age of 92. Shraddha Kapoor visited her at her home.
Updated on Feb 06, 2022 02:29 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk, hindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from Covid the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday. The singer will be cremated with full state honours in Mumbai's Shivaji park on Sunday.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 06, 2022 02:29 PM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan visits Prabhu Kunj

    Actor Amitabh Bachchan was spotted outside Lata Mangeshkar's residence as he arrived to pay his final respects.

  • Feb 06, 2022 02:20 PM IST

    AR Rahman remembers Lata

    AR Rahman wrote, “It's a sad day for us. Somebody like Lata Ji isn't just an icon, she's a part of India's music &poetry; this void will remain forever. I used to wake up to a picture of Lata Didi's face & get inspired; was lucky to record a few songs &sing along with her.”

  • Feb 06, 2022 01:54 PM IST

    Anupam Kher posts about Lata

    "It is often the biggest smile hiding the saddest heart!" I could feel @ashabhosle Ji's sense of loss of her beloved sister through her sad smile! For me too it was therapeutic to talk to her about #LataDidi. We shared some smiles & some tears. #Sisters #Legends #Music," Anupam wrote.

  • Feb 06, 2022 01:52 PM IST

    Allu Arjun remembers Lata

    Allu Arjun took to Twitter to share his condolences. “It’s a sad day . End of an era as the Nightingale of India #LataMangeshkar ji is no more. She will continue to live in the hearts of people through her songs forever. My deepest condolences to the near and dear . May her great soul rest in peace,” he wrote.

  • Feb 06, 2022 01:44 PM IST

    Team India pays tribute

    The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands today to pay their respects to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar who passed away today.

  • Feb 06, 2022 01:41 PM IST

    PM Modi speaks about Lata at Jan Chaupal

    "Lata Didi has gone to the heavenly abode. Many people, like me, will proudly say that they had a close connection with her. Wherever you go, you can always find her loved ones. Her melodious voice will always stay with us, I pay tributes to her with a heavy heart," the PM said during Jan Chaupal.

  • Feb 06, 2022 01:40 PM IST

    Sadhguru remembers singer

    Sadhguru remembered Lata with a tweet and wrote, “#LataMangeshkar – a phenomenally gifted Voice that brought Joy to millions for over six decades; a Legacy that will endure for generations.”

  • Feb 06, 2022 01:38 PM IST

    Lata Mangeshkar's body reaches home

    Lata Mangeshkar's body has been brought to her home where celebrities and family can pay their final respects.

  • Feb 06, 2022 01:34 PM IST

    PM Modi to attend funeral in Mumbai

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend Lata Mangeshkar's funeral in Mumbai.

  • Feb 06, 2022 01:24 PM IST

    Preparations underway at Shivaji Park

    Pictures show preparations underway at Shivaji Park in Mumbai for Lata Mangeshkar's cremation.

  • Feb 06, 2022 01:20 PM IST

    Javed Akhtar visits her home

    Javed Akhtar and Ashutosh Gowariker.
    Javed Akhtar and Ashutosh Gowariker.

    Javed Akhtar and Ashutosh Gowariker seen at Lata Mangeshkar's home.

  • Feb 06, 2022 01:11 PM IST

    Sachin visits Breach Candy

    Sachin Tendulkar.
    Sachin Tendulkar.

    Cricket star Sachin Tendulkar visited Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lata mangeshkar
music

Chinmayi Sripaada shares cute post of Lata clicking AR Rahman, Prasoon's pic

Chinmayi Sripaada shared an anecdote about the late Lata Mangeshkar. She also shared an unseen photo with the singer. Check out her post here.
File photo of Lata Mangeshkar.(REUTERS)
File photo of Lata Mangeshkar.(REUTERS)
Updated on Feb 06, 2022 02:28 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
music

When Lata spoke about a changed Mumbai: 'We could roam freely…'

  • In an old interaction, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar had reminisced about the time she could stroll at Chowpathy at 4am without fearing anything. The singer said she longed for those days.
Lata Mangeshkar and sister Asha Bhosle clicked sharing a candid moment in their youth.
Lata Mangeshkar and sister Asha Bhosle clicked sharing a candid moment in their youth.
Published on Feb 06, 2022 01:31 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
music

Lata Mangeshkar funeral: Anupam Kher reaches her home. See pics

To pay their final respected to veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, celebrities and politicians have started reaching her house.
Anupam Kher at Lata Mangeshkar's house.
Anupam Kher at Lata Mangeshkar's house.
Published on Feb 06, 2022 12:51 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
music

Kangana ‘can't hold back her tears’ as she remembers Lata Mangeshkar

On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut shared a series of photos of Lata Mangeshkar and paid tribute to her. Lata died on Sunday, after getting admitted to a Mumbai hospital last month.
Kangana Ranaut remembers Lata Mangeshkar.
Kangana Ranaut remembers Lata Mangeshkar.
Published on Feb 06, 2022 11:27 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out