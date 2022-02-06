When Lata Mangeshkar spoke about a changed Mumbai: 'We could roam freely without fear of molestation, being mugged'

Lata Mangeshkar's career spanned almost the entirety of Hindi film cinema. The began playback singing in the 1940s and continued right up until 2010s. Not only the film industry, but the world changed a lot over the years. In an interview almost a decade back, Lata recounted her initial days in Mumbai and how the city had changed over the years.

Speaking to Hindustan Times in 2013, Lata had said that she wasn't too fond of the changes in her life over the years. "I appreciate the change associated with people’s growth, but I don’t like the changes in our lives. I came to Mumbai in 1945, so imagine my acceptance of the massive changes around. I have witnessed every kind of revolution," she said.

The legendary singer then recalled the times when she and her family would step out in the early morning hours without any fear, unlike today. She said, "We would step out at 4 am and roam about freely in Chowpathy without the fear of being molested, mugged or crushed under the wheels of a car. There were hardly any accidents then. And the sense of fear was almost nil. That kind of a luxury is next to impossible in today’s times. Everything is different and fairly strange today as compared to the golden days."

Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92 on Sunday morning. The veteran artiste was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia last month. The news of her death was confirmed by N Santhanam, chief executive officer of Breach Candy Hospital, where she was under treatment.

Also read: Lata Mangeshkar: A career that spanned the arc of Hindi cinema

In an eight-decade long career, the singer won almost every laurel imaginable, including the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail