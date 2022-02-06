PM Modi to attend Lata Mangeshkar's funeral in Mumbai today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the funeral of veteran music icon Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday evening. The legendary singer passed away at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai earlier in the day.

The last rites of Mangeshkar, known as the nightingale of India, would be performed with full state honours at 6.15pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The central government announced a two-day national mourning in her memory with the National Flag flying across the country at half-mast till Monday.

According to available reports, the PM will leave for the Maharashtra capital soon. While there could be certain security issues for the PM attending the funeral and the arrangements are yet to be worked out, he may first pay a visit to Mangeshkar's home and meet her family members.

Moments after Mangeshkar, known as the nightingale of India, died, Modi took to Twitter saying he was “anguished beyond words”.

"The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," he said.

"Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India," he added.

(With inputs from bureau)