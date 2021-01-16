IND USA
Maoist commander carrying a reward of 8 lakh killed in Bijapur district

According to the police, the encounter took place between Kutru and Ketulnar jungles on Saturday evening.
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:40 PM IST
A Maoist commander, carrying a cash reward of 8 lakh on his head was gunned down by security forces in Bijapur district on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Bijapur, Kamlochan Kashyap talking to the media said that a joint team of Bijapur DRG (district reserve guard) and district police force had launched an anti-Naxal operation from Kutur police station on Saturday.

When the police reached the jungles, the Maoists started firing and an encounter began. After firing stopped, the police found the body of a Maoist who was later identified as Saybo alias Ranu.

“Ranu was the commander of the Maoist Farsegarh action team and deputy commander of Farsegarh LOS (local operating squad). We have also recovered pistol rounds, arrow bombs from the spot and combing of the area is still going on,” said IG Bastar, Sunderaj P.

On January 13, police had gunned down a Maoist commander, who was carrying a reward of 5 lakh and was wanted in many cases in Dantewada district of Bastar region.

