Home / India News / Maoist leader carrying 40L bounty dies of Covid: Police
Maoist leader carrying 40L bounty dies of Covid: Police

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times, Raipur
UPDATED ON JUN 24, 2021 01:49 AM IST
A senior Maoist leader, 52-year-old Haribhushan, carrying a reward of 40 lakh on his head and a member of central committee of Communist Party of India (Maoist) died due to Covid-19 on June 21 in jungles of Bastar, said the Chhattisgarh police on Wednesday.

“Reliable sources have confirmed the death of CPI (Maoist) Central Committee Member , Yapa Narayana alias Haribhushan, due to Covid-19 infection on June 21,” said Inspector General of Police (IGP) , Bastar Range, Sundarraj P in a statement.

However, Maoists have not confirmed the death of their leader who also the secretary of the North Telangana State Special Zonal Committee of Communist Party of India ( Maoist)

He further said that Haribhusan was camping along Minaguram-Bhattigudam-Jabagatta jungles along South Bijapur-Sukma inter-district border of Bastar region during his illness. Haribhusan hailed from Medagudam village of Mehbubnagar in Telangana and carried a reward of over 40 lakhs on him.

Haribhusan familiar with his name as Lakmu Dada in Usur-Poojarikanker-Pamed area along Chhattisgarh-Telangana interstate border area was involved in more than 22 cases of Maoist violence in Chhattisgarh region, the IG said.

“Contrary to the claims of Maoist leaders, the Covid-19 situation in Maoist camps is very alarming. More than 16 senior and middle level Maoist cadres have died in the last couple of months due to Covid-19. Many more cadres are also infected and are desperate for treatment,” said the IG.

“Two senior Maoist leaders of Bastar Ganga and Sobhroi also died of Covid-19 infection during last couple of weeks only,” the IG said.

Over 16 senior and middle-rung cadres, including Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) members Ganga and Sobhroi, have died due to the infection in the last couple of months, the IPS officer told PTI.

During last few days, Bastar police was continuously receiving information from certain quarters that few senior Maoist cadres including Telangana State Committee Secretary Haribhusan was seriously ill due to Covid-19, he added.

chhattisgarh news
