Maoists abduct cop in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar: Officials

Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P said security forces are trying to trace his exact location and bring him back safely
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 11:49 AM IST
An assistant sub-inspector ( ASI) of Chhattisgarh Police was abducted by Maoists in Bijapur district of Bastar region, officials said on Thursday.

The ASI, Murali Tati, is currently posted in Jagdalpur, and had gone home to Palnar village in Bijapur when he was abducted by Maoists, they said.

“Tati joined as assistant constable and was engaged in some of most important anti-naxal operations in Bijapur . He has been on the hit-list of Maoists for a long time,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P said, “We are getting reliable information that he is safe somewhere near Palnar. Security forces are trying to trace his exact location and bring him back safely. Family members and villagers are also making all possible efforts in this regard.”

On April 3, Maoists abducted a commando of Central Reserve Police Force’s elite CoBRA unit after an encounter in which 22 security personnel were killed.

The commando was later released by Maoists on April 6.

