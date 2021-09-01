Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Maoists kill 45-year-old man in Odisha’s Rayagada district
india news

Maoists kill 45-year-old man in Odisha’s Rayagada district

Police said a group of 10 suspected Maoists called Santosh Dandasena out of from his home and killed him. “His bullet-ridden body was found on Wednesday morning 50 metres outside his home,” said Nilambar Jani, a local police officer
By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 04:18 PM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Maoists shot dead a 45-year-old man in Odisha’s Left-wing insurgency-hit Rayagada district after branding him a police informer late on Tuesday. Police said a group of 10 suspected Maoists called Santosh Dandasena out of from his home and killed him. “His bullet-riddled body was found on Wednesday morning 50 metres outside his home,” said Nilambar Jani, a local police officer.

Police said the Maoists left behind two posters warning people against working as informers. “(Dandasena) was warned several times against giving any information to the police, but he disobeyed the order and encouraged some youths of the village to become police informers. If these youths do not apologise, they will face similar consequences,” the poster warned.

Also Read | Odisha TV journalist keeps recording for talk show despite mother’s demise, earns applause

Dandasena’s killing is the first such instance in Odisha since January when Maoists in Kandhamal killed two civilians for being alleged police informers. It came three weeks after Central Reserve Police Force busted a Maoist hideout at Niyamgiri in neighbouring Kalahandi district and seized a cache of explosives, arms, and ammunition.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kannada & culture department issues notice to Bengaluru Metro over language row

Citing Covid-19, Rujira Banerjee refuses to appear before ED in coal scam case

'Ashoka Pillar', 'Buddha Relic Stupa' submerged under floodwater in Bihar

Chhattisgarh begins survey for data for quotas announced in 2019
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP