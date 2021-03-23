Home / India News / 3 security personnel killed In IED blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh
The bus was carrying 24 jawans returning from an anti-Maoist operation in the jungles of Abujmaad. Police said the number of casualties may rise
By Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 06:38 PM IST
The survivors of the IED blast being given treatment. (Sourced)

Three jawans of district reserve guard were killed while ten others were injured in an IED blast on Tuesday when Maoists allegedly targeted a bus ferrying security personnel in Naryanpur district of Bastar, Chhattisgarh.

The bus was carrying 24 jawans returning from an anti-Maoist operation in the jungles of Abujmaad.

Also Read | Surrendered Maoist claims he saw Bhelke with Milind Teltumbde in jungles of Gadchiroli

“We have information that three jawans died in the blast and the number of casualties may rise. More details are yet to come as the blast took place in the jungle and there was no connectivity,” Chhattisgarh director general of police, DM Awasthi, had said earlier.

He said the superintendent of police, and inspector general of Bastar were on their way to the site.

