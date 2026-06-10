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Mapping 12 years of welfare expansion during Modi rule

Since 2014, Modi's government has built a vast welfare system, aiding 800M with food, farmers, health, and housing, marking historic social progress.

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 04:38 am IST
By Harsh Yadav, New Delhi
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When Narendra Modi came to power in May 2014, India’s welfare delivery landscape was marked by fragmentation, leakages and the heavy presence of intermediaries between the state and its intended beneficiaries.Twelve years on, the government’s flagship social schemes collectively constitute one of the largest welfare architectures in the world — reaching over 800 million people on food security alone, disbursing 4.27 lakh crore directly to farmers, installing taps in over 150 million rural homes and extending health insurance to nearly 550 million citizens.

People register their ration cards with Aadhaar to avail various government schemes.(PTI)

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), launched during the Covid-19 in March 2020 and made permanent from January 2024, stands as the single largest expenditure in the welfare portfolio. The scheme covers 813.5 million beneficiaries — roughly 60% of India’s population — providing foodgrains entirely free of cost since January 2023, with the food subsidy bill crossing 2 lakh crore in FY26. Together with the existing National Food Security Act entitlements, it provides 56-58 million tonnes of foodgrains annually. No other government programme in the world matches its coverage.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), launched in February 2019, provides 6,000 annually in three instalments to landholding farmer families. As of the 22nd instalment released in March 2026 in Guwahati, over 4.27 lakh crore has been disbursed since inception to more than 110 million unique farmer families, making it one of the world’s largest Direct Benefit Transfer initiatives. Of the 93.2 million farmers covered in the March instalment, 21.5 million were women. 416.75 crore has been recovered from ineligible beneficiaries — including government employees, income tax payers and PSU staff — as of December 2025.

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), launched on August 15, 2019, set out to provide functional tap connections to every rural household. As of March 2026, over 158.3 million rural households have tap water connections, up from only 32.3 million when the mission began.

On housing, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), launched in April 2016, has achieved significant scale. As of August 2025, out of a total target of 41.2 million houses, 38.5 million have been sanctioned and 28.2 million completed. The scheme has been extended to 2029 with a fresh target of 49.5 million pucca houses.

The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), launched in April 2015, set out to extend collateral-free institutional credit to micro enterprises. Eleven years on, 580 million loans have been sanctioned with total disbursements crossing 40 lakh crore. Women account for 68% of all beneficiaries; 49% belong to SC, ST and OBC communities. Prime Minister Modi, marking the scheme’s decade, said: “People read in newspapers that this is a government of the rich. Even if you add up the total loans of all the rich, it won’t amount to 33 lakh crore.”

 
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