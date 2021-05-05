‘Mar Chrysostom will be remembered for his rich theological knowledge’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed condolence on the demise of one of India’s oldest religious leaders Mar Chrysostom and said he will be remembered for his rich theological knowledge and many efforts to remove human suffering. “Saddened by the demise of His Grace The Most Rev. Dr. Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan. He will be remembered for his rich theological knowledge and many efforts to remove human suffering. Condolences to the members of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church,” PM Modi tweeted.

Commonly referred as the priest of wit and wisdom, Chrysostom died at a private hospital in Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala due to age-related ailments at around 1:30am on Wednesday.

He was appointed as a priest in 1944 and became a Bishop in 1953. He served as a Bishop for 68 years.

Chrysostom was the senior-most Metropolitan of the Malankara Marthoma church in Thiruvalla. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2018.

He implemented and formulated many projects to improve the social, economic and cultural condition of the poor and destitute.

The Bishop was known for his touching style of speech full of humour. Many books and documentaries have been published containing his humorous speeches.

Chrysostom was close to some of the politicians of the country like former president K R Narayanan and prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.