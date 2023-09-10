Maratha quota stir simmers as talks with Shinde govt fail again

Mumbai: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Saturday refused to call off his indefinite hunger strike, after a marathon meeting between the Maharashtra government and a delegation from the community failed to make a breakthrough.

A Maratha group blocks Pune-Solapur highway against Jalna administration on September 3 over alleged lathicharge on protesters demanding Maratha reservation. (PTI)

Jarange, a farmer from Jalna district, has demanded that Marathas from the Marathwada region be extended reservation under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category by declaring them as Kunbis (a sub-caste).

Earlier this week, the Eknath Shinde government issued an order stating that Kunbi caste certificates would be issued to Marathas from the central Maharashtra region who possess Nizam-era documents recognising them as Kunbis. Jarange, however, has demanded that the government drop the requirement to provide evidence of genealogy for obtaining the Kunbi caste certificates.

He has also demanded strict implementation of a 2004 order of the state government which mandates the issuance of Kunbi certificates to Marathas.

“It (the state government) should first issue a GR, announcing blanket reservation to us as Kunbis or the implementation of the June 2004 GR in letter and spirit,” Jarange said at Antarwali Sarati village. “Until then I will not call off my indefinite hunger strike.”

The quota activist also criticised the government for not keeping its word on the withdrawal of cases against protesters from the community and strict action against police officers responsible for lathi-charge on agitators on September 1.

Even as Jarange stood firm on his demand, the five-member delegation that met chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on Friday night appeared conciliatory.

Balasaheb Sarate-Patil, who was part of the delegation, said the government has been positive about chalking out procedures to issue Kunbi certificates to deserving community members. “We understand that demanding blanket reservation for all Marathas is neither feasible nor legal,” he said, while reiterating Jarange’s demand that the government should not insist on Nizam-era documents, which were difficult to source.

“The official cut-off date for the OBC certificate is October 1967 so later documents should be accepted,” he said. “Once it is made clear in the fresh GR and there is also a firm assurance on the withdrawal of police cases against protesters, we will have no problem in calling off the protest.”

Government mediator Arjun Khotkar said Jarange should consider withdrawing the agitation as the government has conceded all the demands that were possible. “The process for the withdrawal of police cases has begun,” he said. “Blanket reservation to the community will not stand up to legal scrutiny, but we have accepted the demand for strict implementation of the 2004 GR.”

A government official, seeking anonymity, said: “Jarange’s protest has got huge response, and perhaps that’s why he has been putting forth unreasonable conditions. The delegation that met the CM on behalf of Jarange, however, was very positive and was of the opinion that the protest should be called off.”

The official, who was present in the meeting, added: “The CM and deputy CM listed before the delegation the difficulties in granting blanket reservation. The delegation also pointed out problems in getting Nizam-era Kunbi certificates. To this, the government reacted very positively and assured them that they would find a resolution.”

