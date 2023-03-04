National Safety Day today; ministers tweet. Know about history, significance

‘National Safety Day’ is observed on March 4 every year to commemorate the foundation of the National Safety Council and sensitise the citizens about safety norms to prevent any adversity during any disaster or an accident. The campaign aims at prioritising safety in all aspects of lives, at home or work including road safety, workplace safety, the safety of human health, as well as the environment.

National Safety Day is observed annually on March 4 to commemorate the foundation of National Safety Council of India.(Twitter/Punjab CMO)

As per data provided by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), nearly four lakh accidental deaths were reported in India in 2021. The data said about 1.22 lakh of these cases were in the age group 30-25 years. Of all accidental deaths, traffic accidents were one of the major causes and resulted in about 44 per cent of the total cases, the NCRB said. Hence, the importance of organising National Safety Day, often followed by week-long campaigns at various organisations, holds immense significance.

On this occasion, leaders also took to Twitter on Saturday to engage with citizens about following safety measures. Union minister Nitin Gadkari, on the occasion, remembered the “brave soldiers who are always ready for the borders and internal security of the country.”

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant shared the details of the event and stressed amplifying the message of safety among the general public to build safer environments. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and several other ministers also stressed that safety is the responsibility of all citizens. The ministry of steel also emphasised on the message that prevention is better than cure.

National Safety Council

A non-profit organisation, the National Safety Council of India was established by the Ministry of Labour and Employment in 1966 to implement a voluntary routine for the safety, health, and the environment (SHE) at the national level. The history of observing the first National Safety Day dates back to 1972.

