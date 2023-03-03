Home / World News / World Wildlife Day 2023: Theme, history and significance

World Wildlife Day 2023: Theme, history and significance

world news
Published on Mar 03, 2023 12:34 PM IST

The theme for World Wildlife Day 2023 is -- Partnerships for wildlife conservation -- with the goal of honouring those who are making a difference in protecting the world's flora and fauna.

Around 50,000 wild species meet the needs of billions of people worldwide and one in 5 people around the world relies on wild species for income and food, according to the United Nations data. (File)(Twitter/@sudarsansand)
Around 50,000 wild species meet the needs of billions of people worldwide and one in 5 people around the world relies on wild species for income and food, according to the United Nations data. (File)(Twitter/@sudarsansand)
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Every year, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) observes 'World Wildlife Day' to raise awareness about global wildlife and plants. It was declared during the 68th session of the United Nations General Assembly in December 2013.

The theme for World Wildlife Day 2023 is -- Partnerships for wildlife conservation -- with the goal of honouring those who are making a difference in protecting the world's flora and fauna.

Also Read | Bear ‘discovers’ hidden wildlife camera, ends up ‘taking’ 400 selfies

On March 3, 1973, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) was adopted, which plays an important role in ensuring that international trade does not endanger the survival of the species. The Convention is a global agreement between governments to ensure that international trade in wild animal and plant specimens does not endanger the survival of the species.

CITES has 183 member countries and is one of the most powerful tools for biodiversity conservation in the world, regulating trade in wild fauna and flora.

Previously, a resolution was made at the 16th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to CITES (CoP16) held in Bangkok in March 2013 to designate March 3 as 'World Wildlife Day'. The Kingdom of Thailand, the host of CITES CoP16, sponsored this CITES resolution.

According to UN data, CITES currently provides varying degrees of protection to over 37,000 animal and plant species.

Also Read | United Nations: Countries fail to reach deal on treaty to protect marine life

In accordance with this convention, UN agencies, private sector organisations, philanthropies, and non-governmental organisations must continue to work for wildlife conservation, sustainable use, and the fight against illegal trade and wildlife depletion.

Around 50,000 wild species meet the needs of billions of people worldwide and one in 5 people around the world relies on wild species for income and food, according to the United Nations data. Also, 2.4 billion people depend on wood fuel for cooking. The UN data shows that species like cacti, seaweeds, giraffes, parrots, and oak trees are under the 'endangered' category and that currently there are one million species under threat.

The UN observes specific days, weeks, years, and decades, each with its own theme or topic. The organisation promotes international awareness and action on these issues by establishing special observances. Each international day provides numerous actors with the opportunity to organise activities related to the day's theme.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wildlife news environment
wildlife news environment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out