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Marco Rubio visits Taj Mahal in Agra with wife Jeanette | Video
After the Agra visit, he is scheduled to continue his trip to Jaipur later in the day.
Updated on: May 25, 2026 10:46 am IST
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US secretary of state Marco Rubio visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday morning as part of his ongoing four-day diplomatic tour of India.
He was accompanied by his wife Jeanette Rubio, US ambassador to India Sergio Gor, and guide Nitin Singh. The group posed for photographs in front of the Taj Mahal during the visit, which is part of Rubio’s official itinerary.
After the Agra visit, he is scheduled to continue his trip to Jaipur later in the day.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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