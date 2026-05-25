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Marco Rubio visits Taj Mahal in Agra with wife Jeanette | Video

After the Agra visit, he is scheduled to continue his trip to Jaipur later in the day.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 10:46 am IST
By HT News Desk
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US secretary of state Marco Rubio visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday morning as part of his ongoing four-day diplomatic tour of India.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio poses alongside his wife Jeanette at the Taj Mahal in Agra.(AFP)

He was accompanied by his wife Jeanette Rubio, US ambassador to India Sergio Gor, and guide Nitin Singh. The group posed for photographs in front of the Taj Mahal during the visit, which is part of Rubio’s official itinerary.

After the Agra visit, he is scheduled to continue his trip to Jaipur later in the day.

 
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