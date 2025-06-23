Israel hammers Iran’s nuclear programme but won’t admit its own | Inside Dimona, a house of secrets

Israel remains hell-bent on stopping Iran from pursuing its ambitious nuclear plans, reaffirming its determination to dismantle the programme with strikes that started on June 13 and have now spiraled into a full-fledged war-like conflict. Satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows construction at the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center near Dimona, Israel, on February 22, 2021. (Planet Labs Inc via AP/File)

While Israel calls Tehran’s covert pursuit of atomic weapons an existential threat, it parallelly continues its longstanding policy of nuclear ambiguity, a strategy that has raised accusations of double standards from critics in the region and beyond. Follow Israel Iran conflict live updates

Israel has never confirmed nor denied possessing nuclear weapons, but for decades it has been widely believed to be the only nuclear-armed nation in the Middle East. Experts, cited in a Reuters report, said this deliberate vagueness for Israel has served as a powerful deterrent without inciting a regional arms race or inviting preemptive strikes.

Israel among 5 countries not part of NPT

Israel is one of just five countries that have not signed the global nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), freeing it from international obligations to disarm or submit to nuclear inspections.

Critics, particularly in Iran, have pointed to this policy as evidence of Western hypocrisy. While Iran’s nuclear programme remains under strict international surveillance, and Tehran insists it is for peaceful purposes, Israel’s suspected arsenal continues to evade formal scrutiny.

On Sunday, the US directly intervened in Israel's campaign, striking three Iranian nuclear sites — Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan – resulting in a sharp escalation in the ongoing confrontation.

Israel's nuclear programme: A history of secrecy

Israel’s nuclear programme is said to have begun in 1958 with the establishment of the Negev Nuclear Research Centre in Dimona under the then Prime Minister, David Ben Gurion.

Surrounded by hostile neighbours, Ben Gurion believed nuclear deterrence was essential to Israel's survival. Some historians say the weapons were always intended as a last-resort option.

For nearly a decade, the facility’s purpose remained concealed. According to a 2022 Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists article, Israel told US officials the Dimona site was merely a textile factory.

This file image made from a video aired Jan 7, 2005, by Israeli television station Channel 10, shows what the television station claims is Israel's nuclear facility in the southern Israeli town of Dimona, the first detailed video of the site ever shown to the public. (Channel 10 via AP/File)

That article, co-authored by Hans M Kristensen and Matt Korda of the Federation of American Scientists, stated that Israel has possessed the capability to launch nuclear warheads since the early 1970s, relying on plutonium produced at Dimona. Plutonium is a radioactive chemical known for its use in nuclear reactors and nuclear weapons.

Israel's carefully guarded nuclear policy took a major hit in 1986 when former Dimona technician Mordechai Vanunu leaked photos and reactor details to The Sunday Times of London. He was later convicted of treason, serving 18 years in prison, and remains barred from leaving Israel or speaking to foreigners, according to the Reuters report.

A hidden arsenal

Though unacknowledged, Israel is believed to possess between 80 and 200 nuclear warheads, with most estimates leaning toward the lower end of that range.

According to the Nuclear Threat Initiative, Israel has stockpiled up to 1,110 kilograms of plutonium—potentially enough to manufacture 277 nuclear weapons. The country operates six submarines, reportedly capable of launching nuclear cruise missiles, and possesses ballistic missiles with ranges up to 6,500 kilometers (4,000 miles).

Israeli navy sailors stand atop the submarine "Rahav" upon its arrival at the military port in Haifa, Israel, on Jan. 12, 2016. The INS Rahav is a nuclear-capable, German-built Dolphin-2 class submarine that serves in the Israeli Navy.(AP)

All six submarines were supplied by Germany and are stationed in Haifa, according to Kristensen and Korda’s research.

Middle East on edge

In a region rife with conflict and political volatility, nuclear proliferation is particularly dangerous, said Or Rabinowitz, a Hebrew University scholar and visiting associate professor at Stanford.

“When nuclear armed states are at war, the world always takes notice because we don't like it when nuclear arsenals ... are available for decision makers,” Reuters quoted Rabinowitz.

Rabinowitz suggested Israel’s military leaders might consider deploying nuclear weapons in extreme scenarios—such as a WMD being used against them.

This grab taken from UGC images posted on social media on June 23, 2025 shows a plume of smoke billowing after Israeli strikes in Tehran. (AFP)

Besides Israel, only India, Pakistan, and South Sudan have not signed the NPT. North Korea withdrew. Iran remains a signatory, but was censured last week by the UN’s nuclear watchdog for violations—just a day before Israel launched its offensive.

According to Susie Snyder of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, Israel’s opacity has allowed it to dodge accountability.

“Its policy has also shined a light on the failure of Western countries to rein in nuclear proliferation in the Middle East,” Snyder said.

They “prefer not to be reminded of their own complicity,” she added.

(with inputs from Reuters)