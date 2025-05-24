A 50-year-old marriage broker was killed and his two sons injured in a knife attack allegedly carried out by a disgruntled relative in Mangaluru’s Valachil area late Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Suleman, a resident of Vamanjoor, while the accused, 30-year-old Mustafa, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Marriage Broker Fatally Stabbed in Mangaluru Following Dispute Over Failed Alliance

Police said the fatal assault stemmed from a fallout between Mustafa and Suleman following a failed marriage arrangement. Suleman had reportedly facilitated Mustafa’s wedding about eight months ago. However, the relationship soured, and the bride returned to her parental home two months ago, straining ties between the two men.

“On the night of the incident, Mustafa allegedly made an abusive phone call to Suleman,” Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal told Hindustan Times. “In response, Suleman, along with his sons Riyab and Siyab, went to Mustafa’s residence in Valachil to talk. While the sons waited outside, Suleman spoke to Mustafa. As they were leaving, Mustafa reportedly stormed out, threatened them, and stabbed Suleman in the neck.”

Suleman collapsed on the spot, and Mustafa went on to attack the sons, stabbing Siyab in the chest and injuring Riyab on the forearm.

Neighbours rushed to the scene and took the three victims to Janapriya Hospital, where Suleman was declared brought dead. His sons are undergoing treatment and are reported to be out of danger.

Police have booked Mustafa under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with punishment for murder. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.

Suleman’s body was handed over to the family after post-mortem at Janapriya Hospital. The Mangaluru Rural Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.