Marriage is 'sanskar', not instrument for enjoyment: RSS general secretary

The Centre has filed an affidavit in Supreme Court countering the demand made by various petitioners seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale backed the central government’s opposition to the legal validation of same-sex marriage, saying marriage is a 'Sanskar' in the Hindu philosophy of life and not an instrument for enjoyment. When asked about Sangh’s stand over the issue of same-sex marriage, Hosabale told reporters that RSS agrees with the Centre's view on this issue as marriage can take place only between opposite genders.

RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale.(PTI)
"Marriages can take place between two opposite genders. In Hindu life marriage is 'Sanskar', it isn't for enjoyment, neither it is a contract. Living together is different, but what is called marriage is a 'sanskar' in Hindu life for thousands of years, which means that two individuals get married and live together not only for themselves, but for the family and for the social good. Marriage is neither for sexual enjoyment nor a contract," he said.

Hosable added that steps should rather be taken to end the evils like dowry and marriage should take place between a man and woman.

On Sunday, the government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court arguing that legal validation of same-sex marital unions will cause “complete havoc” with the delicate balance of personal laws in the country and in accepted societal values. It said the legislative policy in India recognises marriage as a bond only between a biological man and a biological woman.

The Supreme Court referred the petitions demanding legal validation for same-sex marriages to a five-judge Constitution bench even as the Union government opposed them.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju defended the government’s position on same-sex marriages, saying it was grounded in the Indian tradition and ethos.

“A person of any sex can choose to live a particular life. But when you talk about marriage, it is an institution...guided by different provisions and laws,” he said at the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards function.

