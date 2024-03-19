Married woman weds brother to get cash, gifts under Uttar Pradesh govt scheme

In a bizarre incident, a married woman performed wedding rituals with her brother to get cash and gifts under the Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojna in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place recently in Lakshmipur block of Maharajganj as part of a community wedding function in which 38 couples tied the knot in the presence of senior district officials, reported Deccan Herald. In a bizarre incident, a married woman performed wedding rituals with her brother to get cash and gifts under the Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojna in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational picture)(File photo)

As per the report, intermediaries convinced the married woman and her brother to take part as bride and groom to each other in the wedding event. On the day of the marriage, the woman garlanded her brother and also, performed other rituals, including going around the holy fire seven times to solemnise the wedding. The couple also received gift items from authorities, to mark the occasion.

Block Development Officer(BDO) of Lakshmipur block Amit Mishra said that an investigation has been ordered into the matter. He has assured strict action against those found guilty. He also said that the cash assistance given under the scheme would not be provided to the couple.

''The gift items given to the couple have been taken back,'' he added.

What is Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojna in UP?

Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojna aims to benefit the economically weaker sections in Uttar Pradesh. Under the scheme, the marriage ceremony of women from such families is organised through a programme by the state government. The marriage is done as per a woman's social/religious beliefs, customs and traditions and financial assistance is also provided.

Under the scheme, the Uttar Pradesh government spends ₹51,000 per couple. The bride gets ₹35,000 transferred to her bank account for happiness in her married life and the establishment of a household. Rest of the amount is used in organising the marriage programme and providing gifts.

The scheme has been grabbing headlines due to instances of fraudulent activities. Recently, brides in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district allegedly garlanded themselves at a mass wedding event under the scheme. Videos purportedly showing the incident went viral on social media.