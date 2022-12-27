Masks compulsory during New Year’s events: Karnataka minister

Bengaluru: Amid several countries reporting a spike in Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Monday issued a set of guidelines and made it mandatory for citizens to wear masks, especially during New Year celebrations, with immediate effect.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government also said all celebrations on New Year day must end by 1am.

The announcement came after health minister Dr K Sudhakar and minister for disaster management R Ashoka held a meeting with the technical advisory committee to review the Covid-19 situation in the state. On Sunday, the state reported 22 fresh Covid cases. Of the 22, 19 were in Bengaluru and one each in Mysuru, Udupi, and Shivamogga.

According to Sudhakar, no cases of BF.7 strain – the variant currently behind the Covid surge in China – of the Omicron variant has been detected in Karnataka so far.

The state government said that masks will be compulsory inside movie theatres, educational institutes, pubs, restaurants and bars.

“Masks have been made mandatory inside movie theatres, schools and colleges. Masks will be mandatory to celebrate the New Year in pubs, restaurants and bars. New Year celebrations must end by 1am. There is no need to panic, we just have to take precautions,” Sudhakar told reporters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that those entering the above places, including the staff, must have taken at least two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. He also urged elderly people, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children to stay away from large gatherings or crowded areas.

Sudhakar said that 2% random testing of international passengers arriving in the state will continue at Bengaluru and Mangaluru international airports.

While there are no restrictions on events, including political rallies, people must follow all Covid-19 guidelines and take all precautions, he said.

The minister said deputy commissioners, chief executive officers of district panchayats, district health officers, district surveillance officers and the experts’ committee members will oversee Covid-19 management in all the districts of the state.

Speaking on preparations to tackle any possible surge in cases, Sudhakar said the health infrastructure and staff have been increased substantially across hospitals and healthcare centres. He said there are 50,815 beds available under the health department and over 3,000 doctors working in rural areas alone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that ever since Covid-19 was first reported two years ago, there have been enough ICU beds, oxygen beds, oxygen supply and medical and paramedical staff to handle any situation in the state.

“Based on the advice of experts, we have decided to step up vigilance on people coming from abroad. We have reserved two hospitals for Covid-19 patients. Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru and Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru will be reserved for such patients,” Ashoka said.

In a tweet, he said that till December 24, 2,867 passengers were tested for the virus at Bengaluru airport. Of this, 12 were found to be infected.

“Samples of all 12 positive cases have been sent for genomic testing to track variants of concern,” he said in a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government said as of now, no fines will be imposed on those without masks and any further decision will be taken after a consultation with chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Earlier in the day, Bommai said the government will implement various measures against Covid-19, step by step, without hampering normal life and economic activities.