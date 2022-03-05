Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Massive blaze engulfs Srinagar hospital, rescue operations on
Massive blaze engulfs Srinagar hospital, rescue operations on

Srinagar: A major fire broke out in the Bone and Joint hospital at Barzulla on Friday night, officials said
Published on Mar 05, 2022 12:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The fire fighting operation was ongoing and there were no reports of any casualties till the time this edition were to press.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the fire has already engulfed the three-storey main hospital building, The hospital is a major government orthopaedic facility in the Valley.

Officials said there were reports of some people still trapped in the building. Efforts are on to shift patients to other wards or hospitals. Ambulances from different charity groups are also shifting patients, officials said. Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are also involved in the rescue operation.

A senior hospital administrator said patients have been shifted to the SMHS and JVC hospitals. “As of now shifting of patients is underway,” he said.

