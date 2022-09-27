Mega crackdown on PFI continues amid action against members: 10 points

Massive crackdown continues against the Popular Front of India (PFI) with raids reported across several states. Apart from Karnataka where over 70 members are reported to have been held, raids were also carried out in Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana, news agency ANI reported.

Here is the latest on the PFI raids:

1. In Karnataka, 75 PFI and SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) workers and leaders “were taken into preventive custody, including the SDPI Yadgiri district president,” Alok Kumar, ADGP Law and Order, Bengaluru, was quoted as saying by ANI.

2. "Four persons linked with the PFI have been detained from the Nagarbera area today. Our operation is ongoing in many parts of the district," Hiren Nath, ADGP (Special Branch) Assam, said.

3. So far, 36 arrests have been made in Assam. Twenty-five arrests were reported on Tuesday.

4. Two arrests have been reported from Maharashtra’s Nashik in the latest update.

5. More than 20 PFI members have been arrested in Maharashtra so far. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Monday arrested one more activist from Nanded in Marathwada region.

6. The crackdown on the PFI has intensified since September 22 when a pan-India operation was launched by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

7. The controversial Islamic outfit is headed for a ban under Section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, HT reported.

8. In Kerala, last week, the outfit had called for a statewide shutdown amid action on its members. Violence was reported from several parts of the state.

9. The high court in the state, however, had intervened, saying that “nobody can call bandh without permission”.

10. A controversy has also been brewing in Pune amid allegations that “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans were raised in the city. Many political leaders had also reacted.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

