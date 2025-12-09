Massive crowd gathers as Vijay holds first public rally in Puducherry since Karur stampede tragedy | Video

A large crowd gathered at Uppalam Expo Ground, Puducherry on Tuesday for TVK Chief Actor Vijay's political rally. The event marks his first public meeting in the Union Territory since the Karur rally tragedy in 2023, where a stampede claimed 41 lives. Police imposed strict safety measures for the rally, capping attendance at 5,000 and allowing entry only through QR code passes. (PTI )

Police were deployed in large numbers to maintain order and prevent any untoward incidents, ANI reported.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows the crowd at the rally, highlighting the actor-politician’s popularity.

TVK cadres stopped at border

Security was ramped up at the Mullodai border between Cuddalore and Puducherry as Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) cadres travelling from Tamil Nadu were stopped and thoroughly checked before entering the Union Territory.

Police personnel carried out detailed inspections of all vehicles to prevent overcrowding and ensure public safety. Puducherry Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) R. Kalaivanan said strict monitoring measures had been put in place for the rally.

Advisory issued

The police advisory strictly prohibits entry for individuals without passes, as well as children, senior citizens, pregnant women, and those with health conditions. People from neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu were asked not to travel to the rally. Designated parking zones have been set up at Pondy Marina, the Old Port, and behind the Indira Gandhi Stadium, with roadside parking banned.

In line with police instructions, TVK issued a nine-point guideline for its cadres, emphasising cooperation and orderly conduct. The party reiterated that no supporters from other states would be allowed and called for disciplined behaviour throughout the event.

Processions, celebratory activities, unauthorised banners, and flex boards along roads are strictly prohibited as per High Court orders. Cadres were also instructed not to follow Vijay’s vehicle or climb on buildings, trees, or vehicles near electric poles.

50 CCTV cameras have been installed at the venue and strengthened monitoring to ensure a safe and orderly rally.

