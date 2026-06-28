Massive fire breaks out at cold storage unit in Lucknow, firefighting ops on

A massive fire broke out at Himalayan Cold Storage in the Chinhat area in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh officials said on Sunday.

Fire breaks out at a cold storage unit in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh(PTI)

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Fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after information about the blaze was received. Firefighting operations are currently underway as officials are attempting to bring the fire under control.

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Upon noticing the massive smoke, the security guard alerted the owner. The owner called the police, after which the officials arrived promptly.

Speaking to ANI about the incident, one of the locals recounted an incident where a fire broke out at the Himalaya Cold Store.

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{{^usCountry}} He said, "Fire broke out at the Himalaya Cold Store, the origin of which remains unknown. Upon noticing smoke, the security guard alerted the owner, who then called the police using the emergency number 112. The police arrived promptly, followed by the fire brigade. The cold store typically stores a variety of items; initially, it mainly stored potatoes, but now it also houses a significant amount of other items, including green chillies and dal." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, "Fire broke out at the Himalaya Cold Store, the origin of which remains unknown. Upon noticing smoke, the security guard alerted the owner, who then called the police using the emergency number 112. The police arrived promptly, followed by the fire brigade. The cold store typically stores a variety of items; initially, it mainly stored potatoes, but now it also houses a significant amount of other items, including green chillies and dal." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited. {{/usCountry}}

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