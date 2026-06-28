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Massive fire breaks out at cold storage unit in Lucknow, firefighting ops on

The fire broke out at Himalayan Cold Storage in Lucknow's Chinhat area; police operations to douse the flame are currently underway

Published on: Jun 28, 2026 11:50 am IST
ANI |
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A massive fire broke out at Himalayan Cold Storage in the Chinhat area in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh officials said on Sunday.

Fire breaks out at a cold storage unit in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh(PTI)

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after information about the blaze was received. Firefighting operations are currently underway as officials are attempting to bring the fire under control.

Also Read I Fire breaks out on ninth floor of Greater Noida office tower; no casualties reported

Upon noticing the massive smoke, the security guard alerted the owner. The owner called the police, after which the officials arrived promptly.

Speaking to ANI about the incident, one of the locals recounted an incident where a fire broke out at the Himalaya Cold Store.

Also Read I Lucknow fire tragedy: SIT report likely to recommend overhaul of fire safety norms

 
lucknow fire uttar pradesh
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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