Massive fire engulfs furniture factory in Gujarat's Rajkot | VIDEO

A massive fire broke out at a furniture godown in Gujarat's Rajkot on Thursday. Several fire tenders were rushed to the godown located near Anand Bangla Chowk in Rajkot. The visuals shared by news agency PTI show smoke billowing into the sky from the godown as firefighters struggle to contain the blaze. No loss of life has been reported so far.

Smoke billows from furniture godown in Gujarat's Rajkot.

The operation to douse the fire is currently underway.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

