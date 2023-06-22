Massive fire engulfs furniture factory in Gujarat's Rajkot | VIDEO
The fire broke out at a furniture godown near Anand Bangla Chowk in Rajkot.
A massive fire broke out at a furniture godown in Gujarat's Rajkot on Thursday. Several fire tenders were rushed to the godown located near Anand Bangla Chowk in Rajkot. The visuals shared by news agency PTI show smoke billowing into the sky from the godown as firefighters struggle to contain the blaze. No loss of life has been reported so far.
The operation to douse the fire is currently underway.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics