Massive fire in Kasauli forest, IAF choppers deployed to douse flames

A fire broke out in a forest area in Kasauli and at least two Indian Air Force helicopters were deployed to douse the blaze, officials said on Tuesday. Massive fires broke out in the forests of Malog and Rajhana under the Mashobra Range. (PTI)

The forest fire was reported near the Air Force Station in Kasauli, they said.

The fire engulfed a significant portion of forest. Teams of the forest department and several fire tenders rushed to douse the fire but were unable to put out the fire.

The IAF then deployed its Mil Mi-17 and Chinook helicopters to put out the fire, especially in inaccessible areas of the forest. Water was also lifted from Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake to douse the fire.

Till last reports were received, efforts were still underway to put out the fire, officials said.

In another incident, a forest fire was also reported in Rajhana village near Shimla. Teams of forest and fire departments rushed to put out the fire. Officials have stated that the rise in temperatures over the past few days is likely the cause behind the forest fires.

Fire breaks out in Malog, Rajhana forests in Shimla Smoke continued to rise throughout Tuesday from the forests in rural Shimla. Around 1 pm, fires broke out in the forests of Malog and Rajhana under the Mashobra Range. Soon, the flames engulfed several hectares of forest land.

Teams from the Forest Department and Fire Department rushed to control the blaze, but the fire could not be brought under control even till late at night. The fire in Malog was brought under control briefly. In Rajhana, firefighters controlled the blaze on one side after nearly five hours, but could not contain it completely.