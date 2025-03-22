Menu Explore
Mathura: 42 booked for ‘forcibly’ applying colours on Dalits during Holi

PTI |
Mar 22, 2025 09:01 PM IST

Police subsequently registered a case against 32 Dalits. Nine of them were arrested and sent to jail.

Around 42 people have been booked for allegedly forcibly applying colours on a group of Dalits in a village here on Holi, police said on Saturday.

A scuffle broke out in Bati village under the Jait police station limits on Dhulendi -- the day on which Holi is played -- when some upper caste youths allegedly used force to apply colours on people from Scheduled Castes.(AFP)
A scuffle broke out in Bati village under the Jait police station limits on Dhulendi -- the day on which Holi is played -- when some upper caste youths allegedly used force to apply colours on people from Scheduled Castes.(AFP)

According to police, a scuffle broke out in Bati village under the Jait police station limits on Dhulendi -- the day on which Holi is played -- when some upper caste youths allegedly used force to apply colours on people from Scheduled Castes.

Both sides fought with sticks and pelted stones, during which a dozen people were injured.

Also Read: 98 people in Karnataka sentenced to life imprisonment in a decade-old Dalit atrocity case

Police subsequently registered a case against 32 Dalits. Nine of them were arrested and sent to jail.

On Friday, Dalit groups staged a sit-in protest at the Collectorate, demanding that a case be registered on their behalf as well.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Sandeep Kumar Singh said based on the complaint by a woman from Bati village, the police on Friday filed an FIR against 42 people under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

He said evidence related to the case is being collected.

