Mathura court dismisses revision petition for survey of Shahi Eidgah mosque

A revision plea seeking survey of the Shahi Eidgah mosque by a court commissioner was dismissed by court of additional district judge (court no. 7) in Mathura on Thursday.

The plea was filed by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) treasurer Dinesh Sharma.

“...the court was of the view that with a civil case already pending, there was no logic for a revision to continue,” Sharma said. “The court heard the matter and found the revision plea not maintainable and thus, dismissed it at the stage of admission only… we welcome the order,” Tanveer Ahmed, secretary and counsel for the mosque management, said.

Through his revision plea filed on Tuesday, Sharma had sought permission to conduct ‘jalabhishek’ (offering of water) of ‘Laddoo Gopal’ inside the mosque. Since September 2020, 12 cases related to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Eidgah mosque have been filed in Mathura court.

