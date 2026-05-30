‘Matter of life and death’: Owaisi calls voters to be ‘very serious’ about SIR in Telangana, shares AIMIM's roadmap

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday called the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana as a "matter of life and death".

AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a press conference in Ahmedabad. (Hanif Sindhi/ANI Photo )

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He urged voters to take the SIR process "very seriously" and asked them to cooperate fully with Booth Level Officers during verification.

"I request all of you that from June 25, as you know, the SIR process is going to start. When it starts, enumerators along with booth-level officers will visit voters’ homes with forms and hand them over to the voters or their households," Owaisi told a gathering in Hyderabad.

Also Read: Election Commission acted within powers in SIR exercise, Supreme Court says

The SIR will begin in Telangana from June 15, with booth level officers carrying out door-to-door verification from June 25 onwards.

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{{^usCountry}} The Hyderabad MP said his party has appointed booth-level agents to assist people with the SIR process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Hyderabad MP said his party has appointed booth-level agents to assist people with the SIR process. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "I appeal to all voters that when the SIR process begins in Telangana from June 25, please take it very seriously," Owaisi said, adding, "This is a very important issue. I am not saying this to provoke emotions or to frighten you, but this is a matter of our life and death." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I appeal to all voters that when the SIR process begins in Telangana from June 25, please take it very seriously," Owaisi said, adding, "This is a very important issue. I am not saying this to provoke emotions or to frighten you, but this is a matter of our life and death." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He urged voters who cannot read to get the form checked by Majlis workers deployed as Booth Level Agents (BLA) or by any trusted person. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He urged voters who cannot read to get the form checked by Majlis workers deployed as Booth Level Agents (BLA) or by any trusted person. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "When the BLO come to your house and hand over forms, you should read it. You should check whether the mapping is done right or wrong," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "When the BLO come to your house and hand over forms, you should read it. You should check whether the mapping is done right or wrong," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Owaisi said his party had been working on the issue for the last 1.5 months.

"It is the responsibility of all of us. For the last one and a half months, no other political party in the entire country has worked on the SIR the way Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has worked. We have also made an app for this," he said.

Congress gears up for SIR in Telangana

The Congress has also geared up for the upcoming SIR and said the party will not allow a repeat of what happened in Bihar and Kolkata in the state.

"It is a very important issue. We will not let what happened in Bihar and Kolkata happen in Telangana. There is still time," state Minister and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin told reporters.

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Also Read: SIR 2026: Gurugram to start voter verification drive from June 5 across district

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy drew the party's action plan to protect the vulnerable sections, mainly Dalits, Minorities, Adivasi, Tribal and migrant workers from the deletion of their names.

Participating in the Congress party's Political Affairs Committee meeting, the CM warned that the SIR could emerge as a major issue for Lambada, Adivasi, and migrant workers.

The Election Commission on May 14 announced the conduct of AIR Phase-III of electoral rolls across 16 States and three Union Territories, covering over 36 crore electors in a phased manner, including Telangana.

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