SIR 2026: Gurugram to start voter verification drive from June 5 across district

Gurugram district administration will launch a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls from June 5 to ensure all eligible citizens are included in the voter list while preventing ineligible entries, deputy commissioner and district election officer Uttam Singh said on Friday. (Representative image) Over 15.55 lakh voters are registered in the district. BLOs will make multiple household visits to verify details and assist with enrolment. (ANI)

Addressing a press conference at the Mini Secretariat, Singh said the Election Commission of India has fixed July 1, 2026, as the qualifying date for the exercise. Citizens who attain the age of 18 years on or before July 1, 2026, will be eligible to register as voters.

“The objective of this intensive revision exercise is to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral rolls and no ineligible person is included. We want every eligible citizen to exercise their democratic right,” Singh said.

The initial phase of the campaign will run from June 5 to June 14, during which booth level officers (BLOs), electoral registration officers (EROs) and booth level agents (BLAs) of political parties will be trained on voter verification procedures and Election Commission guidelines.

Following the training phase, BLOs will conduct door-to-door visits to collect enumeration forms, update voter photographs, obtain signatures and assist residents with voter-related documentation. Form-6 for new voter registration will also be made available. Citizens can alternatively submit applications online through the Election Commission’s portal, officials said.

A total of 1,113 BLOs have been appointed across Gurugram district for the revision exercise, though officials have not specified the number of EROs and other personnel to be deployed.

Singh said BLOs will make at least three visits to each household to ensure maximum voter coverage, while booth-level agents of political parties will assist residents in completing forms and submitting documents.

The administration will also undertake rationalisation of polling stations from June 14 to June 26 to ensure no polling station has more than 1,200 voters and electors do not have to travel more than two kilometres to vote. Officials will also attempt to keep families and residents of the same locality attached to the same polling station.The district currently has 1,172 polling stations spread across its four assembly constituencies, though officials have not specified how the proposed additions will be distributed among them.

The draft electoral roll will be published on July 21, with claims and objections invited between July 21 and September 18.

According to official data, Gurugram has 1,555,039 registered voters, of whom 546,970, or 35.17%, have already been mapped. Singh said 251 new polling stations have been proposed across the district’s four assembly constituencies, with emphasis on creating polling facilities in group housing societies and high-rise residential complexes.