Maulana Azad fellowship delay hits 1,400 PhD scholars; stipends stalled since Jan

New Delhi: More than 1,400 PhD scholars relying on the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF) face mounting financial distress as stipend payments remain stalled since January 2025, with the researchers raising concerns that the lack of funds has threatened their academic progress and basic sustenance. As of December 2023, 907 junior research fellows (JRFs) and 559 senior research fellows (SRFs) depend on the scheme. (Representational image)

Introduced in 2009 by the Union ministry of minority affairs, MANF supports PhD candidates from minority communities –– including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis, who clear the National Eligibility Test (NET) and come from families earning under ₹6 lakh annually.

Scholars receive ₹37,000 monthly as junior research fellows (JRF) for the first two years, rising to ₹42,000 for the subsequent three years as senior research fellows (SRF). As of December 2023, 907 JRFs and 559 SRFs depend on the scheme.

Despite government assurances in December 2022 that existing scholars would continue receiving support even as new admissions stopped, disbursements became erratic, the scholars said.

The transfer of nodal agency responsibilities from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to the National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) in late 2022 introduced significant administrative hurdles. The fellowship’s budget was also cut down this year by 4.9% — from ₹45.08 crore to ₹42.84 crores.

“Until 2022, everything was going smoothly,” said Nazia Israr, a MANF scholar at Kashmir University. “Then, UGC said they would no longer be the nodal agency... After that, our fellowships just stopped.”

Scholars describe endless cycles of document verification, Aadhaar linking, and unfulfilled promises. “We kept going from our universities to banks to ministries. Every time they say, ‘approval is pending’. But no one tells us from whom,” she added.

The financial impact is severe. “From January 2025 till now, I haven’t received a single rupee,” Nazia said. Her personal life mirrors the crisis: “My rent is unpaid. My research has been derailed. I just got married. My husband also has responsibilities — how long can he fund my education?”

She emphasised the fellowship’s deeper meaning: “This fellowship was not just financial aid. It was hope.”

Opposition lawmakers have raised the delay in disbursement of funds with the government. On 27 April, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi received a plea from the scholars demanding immediate payment of dues, implementation of revised House Rent Allowance (HRA) matching UGC norms effective January 2024, and regular monthly disbursements.

Other opposition lawmakers including SP’s Zia Ur Rehman Barq, DMK’s T Sumathy, and the Congress’s Mohammad Jawed wrote directly to Union minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, stating the stress the scholars are facing over the lack of funds.

“The delay has caused severe financial and emotional stress... This is not the first time,” Jawed said in his April 24 letter, referencing similar delays in 2023-24. Sumathy and Barq highlighted the HRA disparity: UGC JRF-SRF scholars received increases (9% to 10%, 18% to 20%, 27% to 30% in January 2024, but MANF rates remain unchanged. Barq stressed the scheme’s purpose: “Timely financial support is crucial to safeguard academic progress and uphold inclusivity.”

An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, acknowledged funds exist but stated disbursement approval is pending. “The National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) has the money but we haven’t gotten approval to disburse the same. Once we get the approval, we will immediately pay out but there are issues with guideline changes and nodal agency change so it’s taking time,” said the official.