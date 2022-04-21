May go for alliance if Muslim League snaps Congress ties: LDF

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) may consider allying with the Muslim League if the latter decides to sever its ties with the Congress-led United Democratic (UDF), LDF convenor E P Jayarajan said on Wednesday.

Alleging discontent in the Muslim League, Jayarajan told reporters: “There is a visible discontentment within the Muslim League, and its rank and file want a strong position against communal and fascist forces. If the party cuts its link with the Congress, we will think of making it an ally.”

Jayarajan was named the convenor of the LDF two days ago after A Vijayaraghavan was elevated to the Politburo.

The Muslim League, however, dismissed Jayarajan’s remarks, saying the party had no plan to exit the UDF as of now. “The CPI(M) used to call us a rabid communal outfit. We are happy to see them extending their friendship to us. But we have no plan to leave the UDF now,” party leader M K Muneer said.

The Congress claimed the CPI(M) was “desperate” to poach the former’s allies.

“The CPI(M) is desperate, that is why it is inviting alliance partners of the UDF (to join the LDF). Its attempts to poach will not succeed,” party leader Ramesh Chennithala said, adding the League is the oldest ally of the Congress.

Meanwhile, Jayarajan said that his priority is to widen the ruling front and that he has approached like-minded parties such as Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) to come together to “fight communal forces”. Many new parties will join the front soon and the LDF will become a model for the whole country, he added.

In 2014, the RSP had quit the LDF after it was denied the sitting Kollam seat for the Lok Sabha polls, and joined the Congress-led UDF.

“We can’t be servile in the LDF,” RSP secretary A A Azeez said.