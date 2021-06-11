May records 2nd highest rainfall since 1901: IMD

The month of May recorded the second highest rainfall in the country since 1901 with 107.9 mm rain, 74% more than the long period average of 62 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. The highest rainfall for May was last recorded in 1990 at 110.7 mm.

According to the weather body, May was also unique in terms of its unusually mild temperatures in peak summer. The average maximum temperature over India during this period was the fourth lowest with 34.18 degree Celsius since 1901.

The lowest temperature for May was recorded in 1917 when it was 32.68 degree Celsius and lowest since was in 1977 when it was 33.84 degree Celsius. Northwest India also recorded its tenth lowest temperature at 33.88 degree Celsius. May’s weather pattern was largely influenced by extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which crossed the coast of Gujarat on May 17, and very severe cyclone Yaas over Bay of Bengal which crossed the north Odisha coast near Balasore on May 26. “We saw very high rainfall in May mainly because of the influence of two powerful cyclones. Also, there were many western disturbances also in May,” said OP Sreejith, scientist, climate monitoring and forecast, IMD Pune.