May rethink over Delimitation Bill if Opposition's amendments incorporated: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the Opposition parties will resist the proposed Delimitation Bill, but if the government incorporates amendments suggested by them, then they will sit together and think it over.

Sanjay Raut was talking to reporters in Nagpur ahead of the Sena (UBT)'s 'Ram Raksha Andolan' on Saturday. (PTI/File)

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He was talking to reporters in Nagpur ahead of the Sena (UBT)'s 'Ram Raksha Andolan' on Saturday against the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Notably, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Wednesday said if the Delimitation Bill- a key legislative agenda of the NDA government- is based on a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats across all states, "there would be little reason to oppose it". She, however, stressed that any decision on supporting such a proposal would be taken only after discussions within the Opposition INDIA bloc.

The government intends to bring the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill proposing to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850 and initiate delimitation in the Monsoon session of Parliament starting July 20.

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{{^usCountry}} To a query on Sule's comments, Raut said there's no decision yet on whether the bill will come up in this session. “When the bill does come, we will all sit down and decide, and a collective decision will be taken about what to do.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To a query on Sule's comments, Raut said there's no decision yet on whether the bill will come up in this session. “When the bill does come, we will all sit down and decide, and a collective decision will be taken about what to do.” {{/usCountry}}

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"But the news you're spreading today that the party (NCP-SP) will be split and MLAs and MPs will be poached to show their majority, and things like that have no basis," he said.

The Rajya Sabha member further said they will oppose the Delimitation Bill, but if necessary amendments are made to it as suggested by them, then the Opposition can "think it over".

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently targeted Uddhav Thackeray over the 'Ram Raksha' recital protest announced by the Shiv Sena (UBT) president. He said staging an agitation without knowledge of Ram Raksha (a Sanskrit hymn of praise dedicated to Lord Ram) is not appropriate.

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Asked about Fadnavis's remarks, Raut said the issue is not whether one knows Ram Raksha, but that they should respond to the "theft" of donations from the Ram temple.

"Whether we want to recite Ram Raksha, how we want to recite, we will look at that...do not tell us that. The question for you (Fadnavis) is - a theft occurred at the Ram Temple and a donation box of ₹550 crore was stolen. In the last 12 years, nearly ₹13,000 crore have been looted, do you accept that or not?" he asked.

"They don't answer these questions. Whether we know Ram Raksha or not, we will show it to you. But can you speak about your people who were involved in the theft at the Ram Temple?" Raut questioned.

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Asked about reports that the BJP was preparing to celebrate Fadnavis's birthday (on July 22) at the venue where Thackeray's 'Ram Raksha' programme is scheduled, Raut took a swipe at the CM.

He said there was no such public meeting of Thackeray scheduled in Nagpur, and quipped that if Fadnavis's birthday is considered more important than the Ram Temple theft or the temple's prestige, then the Opposition would also be willing to join in the celebration.

"We will do it (Ram Raksha programme) in front of a temple or nearby roads, we had discussions with the temple authorities. We will decide where to do the programme. We will make a small dais in front of the temple and Uddhav Thackeray will address the people," he added.

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On urging Fadnavis to take part in the 'Ram Raksha Andolan', Raut said since the programme is scheduled close to the CM's house here, the Sena (UBT) thought it was its responsibility to invite him, "if not as a chief minister, then as a Ram devotee".

"We will also invite RSS office-bearers and other Hindutvawadi organisations," the Rajya Sabha member said.

He also said that Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, should be probed in the ongoing investigation into the Ram temple funds.

Asked about NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil's meeting with Fadnavis on Tuesday night and speculation about Sharad Pawar's party joining hands with the BJP-led ruling Mahayuti, Raut said as per his information, Patil went to meet the CM over an issue about his constituency.

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Patil is an important member of the NCP (SP) and a key leader in the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. "I find none of what you're saying to be factual," he said.

Raut claimed rumours about the Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) were being spread by the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to divert attention from the main issues.

The Sena (UBT) leader said he had spoken to Sule and she would clarify about it at a press conference on Thursday.

Raut also raised concerns over the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite fast at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

"His health is deteriorating, and it should be an issue of grave concern for everyone," he added.

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The Cockroach Janta Party has been holding a protest for over 25 days, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on an indefinite fast since then.