Maya plans Brahmin outreach before polls

Lucknow: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections slated to be held next year, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)chief Mayawati on Sunday announced that the party will launch a campaign to reach out to Brahmin voters in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, the BSP chief said “A campaign, led by BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, will be started from Ayodhya on July 23 to awaken the Brahmin community once again... After forming the government, the BSP will take care of their ( Brahmins’) dignity and protect their interests.”

Mayawati’s Brahmin outreach was considered as one of the key factors for her win in the 2007 state assembly election.

She attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party state government and said that the party “harassed and exploited the community” after winning the 2017 assembly polls with the help of their votes.“The BJP formed the government with the support of the Brahmins but instead of working for the welfare of the community, it committed atrocities on them. They were being harassed and exploited and were repenting their support to the BJP ,” she said.

She further praised the Dalit community for not “falling in the trap” of the BJP and other rival parties. The BJP organised ‘khichadi’ feast of their leaders with the members of the Dalit community, as well as a rath yatra to win the support of the Dalits during the 2017 assembly elections. “I am proud of the Dalit community’s support who did not deviate, remained united, and voted for the BSP,” she said.

Responding to BSP chief’s barb, BJP state unit spokesperson, Rakesh Tripathi said, “From 2007 to 2012, the BSP government indulged in the policy of appeasement. The upper castes were sidelined and now when the elections are knocking on the door, BSP chief Mayawati has started to woo Brahmins again. The Brahmins know that BJP worked for their welfare and dignity. In the 2022 assembly elections, they would again support the BJP.”

Congress party spokesperson, Naseemuddin Siddiqui said, “Due to shrinking support base, the BSP chief Mayawati is panicking, she is indulging in the politics of caste, the Congress believes in working for the welfare of all the caste and communities in Uttar Pradesh as well as in the other states.”

Samajwadi Party state unit spokesperson, Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said, “The SP respected all communities and castes. Mayawati’s attack on the opposition showed her undeclared alliance with the BJP.”

Expressing solidarity with the farmers, Mayawati said that the BSP MPs would raise their voice in support of the farmers and demand withdrawal of the three farm laws in the monsoon session of the Parliament commencing from July 19.“The indifferent attitude of the Centre towards farmers protesting against the three farm laws is extremely sad. It is necessary that pressure is put on the Centre in Parliament,” she said.

The party MPs had been directed to raise public issues, including hike in the price of essential commodities, unemployment and slowdown in Covid vaccination, she said.

(with imputs from agencies)