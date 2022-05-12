Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Mayawati comes out in support of SP leader Azam Khan: ‘continuous hateful and..’
Mayawati comes out in support of SP leader Azam Khan: ‘continuous hateful and..’

The BSP chief accused BJP-led state governments of targeting the poor, Dalits, Adivasis and Muslims and harassment of its political opponents.
Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati.(HT File)
Published on May 12, 2022 02:00 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday came out in support of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan who is incarcerated on several charges including corruption. In a series of tweets, Mayawati accused BJP-led state governments of targeting the poor, Dalits, Adivasis and Muslims and harassment of its political opponents.

"In Uttar Pradesh and other BJP ruled states, like the Congress, the manner in which poor, Dalits, tribals and Muslims are being harassed by making them victims of atrocities and fear is very sad, whereas their (BJP) kindness is continuing in the affairs of others," the BSP chief tweeted.

Speaking up for Azam Khan, Mayawati said that the continued incarceration of Azam Khan is being regarded by the common man as a "strangulation of justice".

She wrote, "In this sequence, the matter of continuous hateful and terror (like) action by the UP government on its opponents and keeping senior MLA Mohammad Azam Khan in jail for about two-and-a-half years is in the news which, in the eyes of the people, if not strangulating justice then what."

Khan has been lodged in Sitapur jail for over two years and has been granted bail in 88 out of 89 cases. On Wednesday, the Allahabad high court granted him bail in the case of illegal possession of the enemy property. He will be released only after the bail is granted in the last case. 

Mayawati also slammed the anti-encroachment drive carried out in some places including the national capital by civic authorities.

"The manner in which migrants and working people are being made victims of fear and terror in the name of encroachment by adopting a malicious attitude in many states of the country and their livelihood is being snatched, raises many questions and is also a matter of concern," she added.

(With PTI inputs)

