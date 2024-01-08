Mayawati urges Yogi Adityanath government to relocate BSP office, explains why

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday urged the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to shift her party's office to a 'safe' place citing safety reasons and to prevent any untoward incident that "can happen there at any time". BSP Supremo Mayawati (HT FILE PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

She also said that this would help the BJP deal firmly with the anti-Dalit elements.

"The BSP makes a special request to the UP government to make arrangements at a safe place somewhere else instead of the current party state office otherwise any untoward incident can happen here at any time. Besides, the party also demands that the government should deal strictly with anti-Dalit elements," she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Mayawati claimed the construction of a "high bridge" near the BSP state office in Lucknow poses a security threat as it would enable "conspiratorial anarchist elements" to potentially harm the party, its employees, and herself.

"The act of building a high bridge near the BSP UP state office is also done from where the conspiratorial anarchist elements can cause harm to the party office, employees and the national chief, due to which the party has to remove the statues of great men from there and place them at the residence of the party chief," she said.

She further stated that most party meetings now take place at her residence while the big meetings which are being held at the office require additional force deployment around the bridge.

“Also, given this insecurity, on security suggestions, the party chief is now forced to hold most of the party meetings at his residence, whereas in the big meetings held at the party office, when the party chief reaches there, there are security personnel on the bridge. Additional deployment has to be made,” she said.

While launching a scathing attack on the Samajawadi Party (SP), the BSP supremo recalled the guest house incident of 1995, when the agitated SP workers had attacked Mayawati at the guest house in Lucknow after she withdrew support from the Mulayam Singh Yadav-led government.

The party workers had hurled abuses at her and cut off the electricity and water supply of the premises. BJP leader Brahm Dutt Dwivedi had rescued her then.

"And now, whoever the SP chief talks about an alliance with, his first condition is to maintain distance from the BSP, which is also widely publicised by the media. Anyway, given SP's heinous acts, including those of June 2, 1995, and how many anti-Dalit decisions have been taken during their government," she said.

In a series of posts on X, Mayawati accused the Akhilesh Yadav-led party of harbouring a "deep-seated anti-Dalit bias. Citing the BSP-SP past alliance, Mayawati alleged that the SP's true colours as an "anti-Dalit party" resurfaced after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The SP and BSP, allies in 2019 parliamentary election, parted ways soon afterwards, and have continuously targeted each other for ‘going soft’ on the BJP.

The BSP leader also accused the SP of not only being anti-most backward classes but also an "anti-Dalit party". Mayawati said that she even tried to change SP's anti-Dalit "chal, charita and chehra" after the alliance but Yadav returned to its anti-Dalit and casteist agenda after the 2019 general polls.

"SP is not only a very backward party but also a very anti-Dalit party, although BSP, by forming an alliance with SP in the last Lok Sabha general elections, tried to change their anti-Dalit tactics, character and face. But after the elections were over, SP again came back to its anti-Dalit casteist agenda," she added.

Mayawati further criticised various "anti-Dalit decisions" taken during past SP governments. The SP was in power in Uttar Pradesh from 2012-17 under the chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

The BSP supremo Mayawati earlier took a dig at Akhilesh Yadav and asked him to introspect before making any unrestrained jibes at her party. The BSP chief’s statement came after the SP chief took a swipe at the BSP while speaking to reporters during an event in Ballia district. Asked whether the BSP would join the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance, Mr. Yadav asked in return, “Who will give an assurance after that?”