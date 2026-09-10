As the Delhi's civic administration has cracked the whip on dangerous and illegal buildings across the city, at least 56 jewellery and bullion-related shops in Chandni Chowk's Kucha Mahajani were reportedly sealed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday.
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The affected traders claimed that jewellery and bullion worth crores remain locked inside the premises, news agency PTI reported.
"The question to consider is whether, after the Satya Niketan tragedy, only traders will have to bear the brunt of this tragedy or whether action will also be taken against any government department and politicians," the association said in a statement cited by PTI.
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"The question to consider is whether, after the Satya Niketan tragedy, only traders will have to bear the brunt of this tragedy or whether action will also be taken against any government department and politicians," the association said in a statement cited by PTI.
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According to traders, the notices affixed to the shops are backdated, with one notice shared by the traders' association dated May 12, 2026.
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"Basement of the property in question, directing thereby to stop misuse of the basement and bring the premises within the permitted use of Master Plan-2021 within 48 hours, as to why the aforesaid be not sealed for commercial activity," the notice read.
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Home/India News/MCD crackdown on illegal buildings: 56 jewellery shops in Chandni Chowk sealed, owners say goods worth crores locked
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