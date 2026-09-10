MCD crackdown on illegal buildings: 56 jewellery shops in Chandni Chowk sealed, owners say goods worth crores locked

As the Delhi's civic administration has cracked the whip on dangerous and illegal buildings across the city, at least 56 jewellery and bullion-related shops in Chandni Chowk's Kucha Mahajani were reportedly sealed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday.

A view of a sealed shop in the basement of Kucha Mahajani, Chandni Chowk in Delhi, India, on Thursday, September 10, 2026. (HT Photos )

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The affected traders claimed that jewellery and bullion worth crores remain locked inside the premises, news agency PTI reported.

This comes amid an intensified enforcement drive by the MCD following the fatal building collapse in South East Delhi's Satya Niketan on September 6 that left seven dead and many others injured.

Deep Dive What actions did the MCD take regarding illegal constructions in Chandni Chowk? The MCD sealed at least 56 jewellery and bullion-related shops in Chandni Chowk's Kucha Mahajani as part of a crackdown on illegal buildings. Why did the MCD intensify its enforcement drive against dangerous buildings? The increased enforcement drive was prompted by a fatal building collapse in South East Delhi's Satya Niketan, which resulted in several deaths and injuries. How are traders responding to the MCD's sealing actions in Chandni Chowk? Traders have expressed concern about their goods worth crores being locked inside the sealed shops and questioned the legality and notification process of the sealing actions.

Yogesh Singhal, president of the All India Bullion and Jewellers Association, stated that notices were posted on the shops, and the sealing occurred around 11.30 am on Thursday.

Also read: Satya Niketan PG operator's anticipatory bail plea rejected by Delhi court days after 7 killed in building collapse

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{{^usCountry}} "The question to consider is whether, after the Satya Niketan tragedy, only traders will have to bear the brunt of this tragedy or whether action will also be taken against any government department and politicians," the association said in a statement cited by PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The question to consider is whether, after the Satya Niketan tragedy, only traders will have to bear the brunt of this tragedy or whether action will also be taken against any government department and politicians," the association said in a statement cited by PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) notice on the shutter of a jewellery shop

According to traders, the notices affixed to the shops are backdated, with one notice shared by the traders' association dated May 12, 2026.

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"Basement of the property in question, directing thereby to stop misuse of the basement and bring the premises within the permitted use of Master Plan-2021 within 48 hours, as to why the aforesaid be not sealed for commercial activity," the notice read.

Also read: MCD suspends 3 building department engineers after Satya Niketan PG collapse

Traders claimed that the MCD and police arrived at Kucha Mahajani posted notices on several shops in multiple buildings and executed the sealing simultaneously without prior notice.

Jewellery made of gold and silver worth crores belonging to the jewellers remains locked inside the sealed shops, they said.

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Traders stated they only realised what was happening after arriving at their shops.

The association expressed concern over the significant amount of gold and silver jewellery locked inside the sealed shops.