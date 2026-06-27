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MDMK set to announce stand on DMK alliance

MDMK may announce its position on its alliance with DMK on Saturday, amid internal debates and tensions following a recent executive meeting.

Published on: Jun 27, 2026 06:26 am IST
By S Vijay Karthik, Chennai
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Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) a long-time ally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance is likely to make a formal announcement of the party’s stand on the alliance on Saturday, people aware of the matter said.

MDMK set to announce stand on DMK alliance

This comes after a host of issues were discussed in an executive committee meeting presided by party chief Vaiko on Friday, including on whether to stay or exit from the DMK-led alliance following the recent fissures that emerged between the DMK and MDMK, they said.

At the party’s high-level committee meeting held at MDMK headquarters in Chennai, one of the party’s two legislators Senthil Selvan (Sirkali) did not attend triggering speculation that he may tender resignation and join the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

The other lawmaker T Rajendran (Kadayanallur), however attended the meeting, the people said.

A formal announcement on the party’s stand is expected to be made on June 27 by Vaiko after the general council meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday morning, party insiders said.

Vaiko had met chief minister C Joseph Vijay on June 17 at the Secretariat and praised him saying, “He is a simple, down to earth and transparent person.”

“Ever since this government was formed, there has been absolutely no room for the word commission here. It is a healthy administration that warms the hearts of the people,” Vaiko had said then.

 
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