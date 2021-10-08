MEA condemns ‘targeted killing’ of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: India on Thursday strongly condemned the “targeted killing” of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the attacks reflected its concerns about cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

“We strongly condemn the targeted killing of civilians. We are concerned about cross-border terrorism from Pakistan,” said external affairs ministry (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at a regular media briefing.

He added, “We discuss cross-border terrorism at meetings with our partners and what steps the international community should take.”

The principal and a teacher of a government school in Eidgah area of Srinagar were gunned down by unidentified armed men on Thursday, taking the toll from targeted attacks on civilians in Kashmir since Tuesday to five. On Tuesday, Makhan Lal Bindroo, a well-known pharmacy owner, was killed in Srinagar by terrorists.

India has for long blamed Pakistan for supporting, training and arming terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir, a charge denied by Islamabad. Relations between the two countries continue to be strained despite their fresh commitment to a ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir in February following several months of back-channelacontacts between senior intelligence officials.

‘Kabul gurdwara vandalism concern for India & world’

Meanwhile, the MEA spokesperson on Thursday said that vandalism at a gurdwara in Kabul by armed men was a matter of concern and the world community must insist on the protection of the human rights of all segments of Afghan society.

Suspected Taliban fighters entered the Gurdwara Karte Parwan on October 5, tied up guards and destroyed CCTV cameras. The men also briefly occupied the building, smashed several locks and conducted a search, triggering concerns within the Sikh minority.

“The reports of vandalism and intolerance raise concerns not just for us, but across the world,” said Bagchi.

“It is important that the international community continues to insist on the fulfilment of goals outlined in the UN Security Council resolution 2593,” he added.

Bagchi was referring to a Security Council resolution adopted on August 30, when India held the rotational presidency of the UN body.

He said the resolution guides the world community’s collective approach towards Afghanistan, and states that all countries should ensure that Afghan territory isn’t used for terrorism and that the rights of all Afghans, including women and minorities, are protected.

The resolution also encourages all parties to seek an inclusive and negotiated settlement in Afghanistan, he said.

Bagchi added that the regional security situation, including Afghanistan, had figured in US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman’s talks with her Indian interlocutors on Wednesday.

“We highlighted our perspective on the role of Pakistan and what our concerns are regarding that,” he said.

In response to several questions, Bagchi said the issue of resumption of commercial flights to Afghanistan for the evacuation of Indian nationals and return of Afghan citizens was a sensitive issue. The visas of Afghan citizens who are stuck in India and facing problems for their return are being automatically extended, he said.

The MEA spokesperson further said India is yet to decide on the level of its participation in a meeting on Afghanistan convened by the G20 on October 12. He added that there was no information about India being extended any invitation for a meeting on Afghanistan being organised by Russia.