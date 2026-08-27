MEA shares update on Nepal floods: 288 Indians uncontactable, 21 rescued, 200 seeking help in Tibet

Amid heavy flooding in Nepal that has killed at least 270 people, the ministry of external affairs on Thursday said that over 288 Indian nationals remain uncontactable and also provided information on those rescued.

Residents gather along a road as workers use a bulldozer to clear mud and debris after flash floods in the Devighat area in Nepal's Nuwakot district. (AFP)

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Citing preliminary data, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a briefing that the 288 Indian nationals that remain out of contact, include 73 people working on the Trishuli 1 power project; two separate groups of 37 and 49 nationals from Tamil Nadu, who travelled for the Amarnath Yatra through Samrat and Fly Everest Travels. Follow LIVE updates on Nepal floods

A group of 32 nationals from West Bengal who travelled with the help of Samrat Travels to Rasuwa district; a group of 61 Indian nationals from different states who travelled through Richa Tours; and a group of 33 Indian nationals from Kerala, also remain uncontactable.

Deep Dive What efforts are being made to locate the missing Indians in Nepal following the floods? The Ministry of External Affairs is actively providing updates, with many families coordinating with travel agencies and local authorities to find missing individuals. Control rooms have been established to seek information on affected persons. Why are so many Indian nationals uncontactable after the Nepal floods? Many Indian nationals were part of pilgrimage groups traveling through affected areas, which were significantly disrupted by the floods. Communication infrastructure may also be damaged, contributing to the inability to contact them. How can families get assistance for their relatives stranded due to the floods in Nepal? Families can contact designated helpline numbers set up by the state administrations, such as the Tamil Nadu government, which has established a 24/7 control room in Delhi to provide assistance and updates about stranded pilgrims.

21 Indian nationals rescued

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{{^usCountry}} On rescue efforts, Jaiswal said 21 Indian nationals from Tamil Nadu have been rescued and arrangements are being made to ensure their secure return to India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On rescue efforts, Jaiswal said 21 Indian nationals from Tamil Nadu have been rescued and arrangements are being made to ensure their secure return to India. {{/usCountry}}

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The MEA spokesperson added that some Indian nationals, who had gone for the Amarnath Yatra, are currently stranded on the Chinese side. He added that the Indian embassy in Beijing is ramping up efforts for their safe evacuation.

Also Read: Terrifying videos capture Nepal floods fury: Huge waves come crashing; buildings, people vanish in seconds

He informed that at least 200 Indians nationals have sought assistance, out of which 95 are in Darchen and currently making their way to Nepal.

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“Our mission is in touch with local authorities and are doing their best for their rescue and evacuation.”

Jaiswal also informed that members of Isha Foundation, comprising people of Indian origin, foreign nationals and other Indian nationals, who remain uncontactable, are stranded in Nepal.

On relief work

On relief provided to Nepal, Jaiswal said that two aircrafts with humanitarian assistance, have been sent to Kathmandu. He added that a C-130 J aircraft was sent on August 26 at around 8:30 pm, carrying 10 tonnes of relief. It consisted of temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, medicines, among others.

Another C-17 aircraft was sent on Thursday morning carrying 37.5 tonnes of HADR material, medicines and food packets. In a post on X, MEA confirmed that the consignment has been handed over to Mr. Mahabir Pun, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation to support Nepal’s flood relief and rescue efforts.

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Jaiswal reiterated support and said that India will continue to stand with Nepal in this difficult time.

"India is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Nepal in this difficult time and we are ready to provide all assistance as per requirements of that country, he said.

MEA sets up control room

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In view of the prevailing flood situation in Nepal, a 24×7 Control Room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs. The Control Room can be contacted at:

Telephone Numbers: +91 11 2308 8718, +91 11 2308 8719

For WhatsApp Calls/Messages: +91 9968291988

Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in

Emergency Contact Numbers of Embassy of India in Kathmandu are: (can also be contacted on whatsapp) - +977 985 131 6807; +977 970 910 7500; +977 981 032 6117.

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It added that Nepali authorities can also be contacted at the following helpline numbers:

Tourist Police: +977 9851289445; Nepal Army: +977 9851072914 (email: dgmi-foreign@nepalarmy.mil.np); NDRRMA: +977 9851320269 / +977 9849281097 / @NDRRMA_Nepal; Rasuwa Police: +977 9851254960

Assistant Chief District Officer, Rasuwa: +977 9851164422; Nuwakot Police: +977 9851282380; Assistant Chief District Officer, Nuwakot: +977 9851248777; Dhading Police: +977 9851229860

Chief District Officer, Dhading: +977 9851247777; Chitwan Police: +977 9855013999; Assistant Chief District Officer, Chitwan: +977 9855088891

What's the situation in Nepal

At least 270 people have died and over 800 remain missing after devastating flash floods hit Nepal's Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers.

The US Geological Survey said in a statement that a glacial collapse triggered seismic activity and led to "catastrophic" downstream impacts in Nepal and Tibet.

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