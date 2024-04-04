MEA steers clear of political row over Katchatheevu, says Jaishankar clarified

NEW DELHI: The external affairs ministry on Thursday steered clear of the political row over Katchatheevu island, with the spokesperson saying external affairs minister S Jaishankar has clarified all issues related to the matter during recent media interactions. Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal faced a flurry of questions on Katchtheevu island. (Screengrab)

Under two agreements signed by India and Sri Lanka in 1974 and 1976, the island located about 20 km from the Indian coastline fell on the Sri Lankan side of the maritime boundary. The opposition Congress party was in power at the time, and the government was led by late prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Since the head of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, K Annamalai, obtained documents through a Right To Information (RTI) query that appeared to indicate past Congress governments had not attached much importance to the island, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jaishankar have targeted the Congress and the DMK for their handling of the issue.

During the external affairs ministry’s weekly media briefing on Thursday, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal faced a flurry of questions on Katchtheevu island.

“I would like to tell you that on the issues that have been raised, the external affairs minister has spoken to the press here in Delhi and also in Gujarat, clarifying all the issues. I would [ask] that you please look at his press engagements – you will get your answers there,” Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal faced questions on what the current BJP-led government had done regarding the issue over the past 10 years and whether the matter has been raised with Sri Lanka. He was also asked about India’s response to comments by Sri Lankan leaders asserting that country’s position on Katchatheevu island.

He responded by saying all questions had been answered by the minister in his press engagements in Delhi and Gujarat.

The external affairs ministry, in its response to numerous questions in Parliament, submissions in the Supreme Court, and responses to RTI queries in recent years had said Katchatheevu island lies on the Sri Lankan side of the maritime boundary delineated in 1974 and that the pact did not involve either acquiring or ceding any territory belonging to India.

The Indian government’s position has galvanised calls within political quarters in Sri Lanka for a response by the government in Colombo, and a leading Sri Lankan think tank on Wednesday called for the setting up of a marine research station on Katchatheevu island.