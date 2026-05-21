MEA's Sibi George highlights India's cross-border terrorism threat at BRICS meeting

Amid the ongoing BRICS summit in India, Sibi George, secretary (West) in the ministry of external affairs, highlighted India's concern on cross-border terrorism as he called for ‘concerted and united efforts’ to counter terrorism.

George Sibi (in picture) was among the top officials who accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his five-nation tour of UAE, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands and Italy, which concluded on Wednesday.(@MEAIndia)

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George, in his keynote address at the 11th Annual BRICS Counter Terrorism Working Group meeting in Delhi on Thursday, stressed on the need for a ‘robust collaborative approach’ to tackle the challenges created by terrorism such as evolving terror funding mechanism, radicalisation and use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist while adopting zero tolerance against terrorism as the foundational principle, the MEA said in a post on X on Thursday.

“He called for strengthening the existing global counter terrorism architecture through active, comprehensive and sustained global efforts and international cooperation,” the MEA statement said, adding that George reaffirmed India's commitment for further deepening cooperation with BRICS member countries for a terror-free world.

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{{^usCountry}} George, among other top officials, accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his five-nation tour of UAE, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands and Italy, which concluded on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} George, among other top officials, accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his five-nation tour of UAE, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands and Italy, which concluded on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} George briefed the press during PM Modi's Europe trip and even took question from Norweigian journalist Helle Lyng who confronted Modi for not taking questions from the press at a joint press conference with his Norwegian counterpart last week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} George briefed the press during PM Modi's Europe trip and even took question from Norweigian journalist Helle Lyng who confronted Modi for not taking questions from the press at a joint press conference with his Norwegian counterpart last week. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a press conference by the MEA, Lyng questioned George and asked about why India should be trusted given its alleged human rights violations. However, George outrightly rejected the allegations and highlighted the country's constitutional values of justice, liberty, and freedom of expression. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a press conference by the MEA, Lyng questioned George and asked about why India should be trusted given its alleged human rights violations. However, George outrightly rejected the allegations and highlighted the country's constitutional values of justice, liberty, and freedom of expression. {{/usCountry}}

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The senior diplomat was addressing a press conference on Monday night to brief the media on PM Modi's bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. Modi was in Oslo to attend the third India-Nordic summit.

Earlier, Lyng unsuccessfully attempted to ask a question to the Indian prime minister after he and Store made their media statements. The media was told the two leaders wouldn't take questions at the joint interaction.

Subsequently, the Indian Embassy in Norway responded to Lyng's social media post on the issue and said she was "most welcome to come and ask your questions" at a press briefing organised by the mission.

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